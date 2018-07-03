End lawlessness, CPI-M says

New Delhi: The CPI-M on Tuesday expressed grave concern at the growing violence in the name of "child lifters" and urged the central and state governments to take immediate steps to end this lawlessness and anarchy.

"It is clear that the BJP central and state governments are not maintaining the standards of law and order as constitutionally mandated," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said in a statement.

"This, in itself, is acting as an encouragement and patronization of the private armies who are spreading this atmosphere of hate and violence, whipping up mass hysteria all across the country.

"The shocking incident in Maharashtra demonstrates the degree of dehumanization of our society that is happening under the patronage of BJP governments," it said. The CPI-M called upon the central and state governments to take immediate stern measures to put an end to this growth of lawlessness and anarchy by booking and punishing the culprits.