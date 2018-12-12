End of 'jumlebaazi': Opposition revels in BJP's state assembly failure

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heading towards losses in all five state assemblies that went to polls recently, a number of opposition leaders have expressed their delight over the same.

Addressing the media, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin stressed on the impact of the elections on the 2019 General Elections. "Before Parliament election, the polls in five states show it was a mini-parliamentary election. My greetings to all the winning parties," Stalin said.

Stalin's sister Kanimozhi tweeted: "The much promised #AccheDin #GoodDay has finally arrived. @RahulGandhi". Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hasan said that the results were "The first sign of the new beginning". "This is the judgment of the people," the actor tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said the countdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reign to end has begun. "Modi raj ki ulti ginti shuru ho gayi," Kejriwal tweeted. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also revelled in the BJP's failures ahead of the 2019 General Elections, saying, "This is a victory of the public and democracy. The public saw how the government institutions were threatened, the manner in which people have indulged in 'jumlebaazi'. The public is angry with this tyranny". He further expressed gratitude towards the people of the states which ousted BJP governments from power. "I thank people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan for the way they have voted against this tyranny. I think this was needed; it was needed to teach a lesson to those people who indulge in 'jumlebaazi'. It's just the beginning, people will give them a true reply in 2019," Tejashwi said. While the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) registered thumping victories in Telangana and Mizoram, respectively, the Congress is on the verge of replacing BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)