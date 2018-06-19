End of Ramzan ceasefire upsets PDP, Amit Shah summons leaders

Srinagar: BJP president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of all Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in New Delhi tomorrow.

"All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir BJP said.

BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and Party General secretary (Organisation) Asho Kaul have also been called for the meeting.

While the official reason has not been stated, sources say that the Central government's decision to resume anti-terror operations has upset their ally -- the PDP.

While the PDP maintains that the Centre needs to reach out to the separatists, the Centre argues that the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, the sources said. The Central government's special peace initiative in the Kashmir Valley -- suspension of cordon and search operations -- was taken in view of providing respite to the people during the holy month. But data showed the terror activities had more than doubled in this period. The Central government's special peace initiative in the Kashmir Valley -- suspension of cordon and search operations -- was taken in view of providing respite to the people during the holy month. But data showed the terror activities had more than doubled in this period.