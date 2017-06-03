End of Saudi ordeal: Parents of Saira Banu thank Sushma Swaraj

[India], June 3 (ANI): The tears of joy of Saira Banu's mother said it all as the 23-year-old woman from Shah Ali Banda, who was allegedly sold to a sheik in Saudi Arabia, will be returning today.

Banu's mother Bano Begum thanked external affair minister Sushma Swaraj for bringing back her daughter and said, "I am very happy that my daughter is returning. This year's Ramadan would have been really good. I thank madam Swaraj for the support".

Saira's Father said, "We will go to the airport to receive her, I am really happy for my child who is finally back. I want to thank Sushma Swaraj".

Last week, on Tuesday, Saira sent a WhatsApp message to her family saying that her ticket to return Hyderabad from Riyadh, had been booked for June 2 by the family she was being made to work for. According to reports, Shah Ali Banda police have registered a case under IPC section 498A (dowry case) and section 420 (cheating) against Saira Banu's husband Mohd Omer and agent Hajira Bee who sent her to Riyadh. The complaint was lodged against them by Saira Banu's mother Banu Begum. (ANI)