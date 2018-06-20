End terror, no political hindrance now: J-K Guv to security forces

[India], June 20 (ANI): In the first high-level security review meeting after the Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Governor Narinder Nath Vohra asked the security forces to "end terror" without worrying about any political hindrance in the state.

As per sources, Vohra said that now, the time is to work for the people of the state, as the country has high hopes.

"End terror, there is no political hindrance," Vohra said.

In the meeting, which took place at Raj Bhavan (residence of the Governor) here, there were representatives from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau, Special Bureau and Crime Investigation Department, along with top Administrative officials.

The top officials concurred that the focus from now will be to conduct anti-terror operations, which will have specific intelligence, with an aim to minimise collateral damage. As accessed by ANI, the list of senior officials who were present at the meet includes- - Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander - BB Vyas, Chief Secretary - Lt Gen AK Bhat, GoC 15 Corps - SP Vaid, DGP - Umang Narula, PS to the Governor - Rajkumar Goel, PS to Government, Home Department - Munir Ahmad Khan, ADGP, Home Guards and Security - AG Mir, ADGP CID - Rahul Rasgotra, JD IB - Zulifiquar Hasan, IGP Operations, CRPF - Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF - Shyam Prakash Pani, IGP Kashmir - Nitin Jeet Singh, Addl Commissioner, Special Bureau, Srinagar Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect. The Governor's Rule in the state came into effect after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) withdrawal from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP). (ANI)