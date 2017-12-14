Energy conservation, efficiency critical challenges for India: President Kovind

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that energy conservation and energy efficiency critical challenges for India.

Presenting the National Energy Conservation Awards and Painting Competition Prizes here on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, President Kovind said energy availability and efficiency is the backbone of India's economic growth and development.

"It poses not one but several challenges such as access to energy, sustainability of energy sources and efficiency of energy use.All of these are important as the government works towards its commitment to provide 24X7 power for all," he said.

India, he said has succeeded in becoming a power surplus nation in the past three years, but must not rest. "Our needs will certainly grow. After all, electricity is to the industrial age what water is to agriculture. Energy conservation and energy efficiency are critical to our endeavours. They will play a major role in reducing the emission intensity of our GDP and in enhancing energy access as well as bringing down the cost of energy for consumers. This will be of benefit to ordinary households and small-and-medium enterprises, which have significant energy costs. The energy that is saved will be used by farmers for irrigation and to preserve fruits and vegetables in cold storages," President Kovind said. The President said that energy efficiency is relevant to many of the government's flagship programmes - from Make in India to building Smart Cities. Almost a third of India's power consumption occurs in commercial and residential buildings. In the coming years, as our economy grows and our cities expand, many more buildings will be constructed. Energy efficiency in the building sector, therefore, is a necessity. (ANI)