Engg. student commits suicide in Hyderabad

[India], Feb. 05 (ANI): A B-Tech student of Hyderabad campus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has committed suicide in his hostel room, police said on Monday.

Raghav Shantaram, who was studying in the third year of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) course, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room today by a friend, according to Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector V V Chalapathi.

The 21-year-old student was a native of Chennai.

Police further said no suicide note was recovered; however, deceased's friends claimed that the reason for committing suicide could be him failing in one subject in the last examinations.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. (ANI)