[India], Jan (ANI): An aircraft of Iranian carrier Mahan Air on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after the pilot declared a full emergency.

The Tehran-bound flight W5-070, aircraft type A340-300, had departed from Delhi to Tehran at 4.27 p.m. and returned after a full emergency was declared.

The flight landed safely on runway no. 28 at 5.13 p.m. (ANI)