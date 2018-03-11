Engineering student commits suicide in Telangana

[Telangana], Mar 11 (ANI): A B.Tech third-year student has committed suicide by jumping off his college building here, police said on Sunday.

According to Station House Officer Praveen Reddy, 20-year-old Panibushan jumped off the fourth floor of the GITAM University building here around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The parents of the deceased said their son didn't score well in the mid-term exams and was keeping depressed. They claimed his bad performance in the exams to be the reason behind his suicide.

The police have registered an FIR and are further investigating the matter.(ANI)