Engineer's wife found dead; police suspects murder

[Telangana], Apr. 3 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman has been found dead here with burn injuries under suspicious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The police received a call regarding the incident early in the morning after the neighbours informed them that the woman, Sowmya, has been found burnt, according to police.

At the time of the incident, Sowmya was with her half-year-old son, who has been saved by the neighbours.

The incident reportedly took place at 00:30 am after her husband, who is an engineer, left for work at 8:30 pm.

According to police, the incident has raised suspicion as her flat was locked from outside and the body had few other injury marks too. The police said they suspect it to be a murder and not suicide. An FIR has been registered, and a probe has been initiated.(ANI)