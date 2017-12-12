English passage on PM Modi in Class X exam fails spelling test

[India], December 12 (ANI): For their English paper in the half yearly exam, the students of 10th standard in Jaipur's government school received questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi riddled with spelling mistakes.

The question paper included a passage about the life of Prime Minister Modi and other such details, with accompanying seven questions.

On being questioned for the mistakes, Jaipur's District Education Officer Ratan S Yadav downplayed the situation, saying that there might be few printing mistakes.

"Maybe there were few printing mistakes. We have a committee which reviews matters like these when it is brought to their notice. If mistake is huge we give bonus marks to students, and if mistake is committed by the press we have a provision for cutting back their payment," Yadav told ANI. "This not an unusual incident. There might be some mistakes but I'll not say anything before committee gives a report," he added. (ANI)