Enough is enough: Punjab CM gives final warning to drug peddlers

[India], Jul 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Caption Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to give final warning to the drug peddlers in the state.

Amarinder Singh shared a video message on Twitter where he warned the drug smugglers to give up or get ready to face stringent actions, even death penalty.

The chief minister said, "The drug problem has been going on for quite some time in Punjab. Many people have died from drug overdose. Enough is enough. You have done enough damage to the state. This is not going to continue during my tenure. We will change the law if required."

On Monday, Captain Amarinder Singh recommended to the Centre to formulate a law that awards death penalty to those convicted for drug peddling and smuggling, amid the growing drug menace in Punjab. Meanwhile, Singh said that they have set up a committee to look into the matter. "In last few days, there has been a spurt in deaths due to drugs. We've made a committee which is going to meet every day. On Mondays, I'm going to meet the committee to see what action has been taken during the week. What is happening here is unacceptable." Singh earlier had acknowledged that drug menace is a major social problem of Punjab and said that his party is going to take stringent actions against in the regard. (ANI)