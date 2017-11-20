Ensure security to Deepika, family: K'taka HM writes to DGP

[India] Nov. 20 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy wrote to DGP Karnataka on Monday to ensure the security of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and her family members.

In the letter, Reddy even condemned Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu's Rs 10 crore 'bounty' statement.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the Haryana DGP seeking action against Amu.

Amu on Sunday made derogatory remarks against 'Padmavati' film crew and announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the actress.

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, especially Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. Meanwhile, the release date of the epic drama has been indefinitely postponed from December 1. (ANI)