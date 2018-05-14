Ensured no one sleeps on empty stomach in Chhattisgarh, says CM Raman Singh

[India], May 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday said that he has ensured no one in the state sleeps on an empty stomach, ever since he assumed office in 2003.

"I have served you for 15 years and today I have come to answer the people of this state. When you gave the reins of this state in my hands in 2003, I ensured that no one, in the state, sleeps on an empty stomach," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday launched his Vikas Yatra, a high-octane pre-election campaign six months ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections aimed at highlighting his government achievements.

The Vikas Yatra kicked off after Union home minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Vikas Rath along with Raman Singh, and sought blessings of Danteshwari Mata, the deity of Dantewada, a Maoist-affected district in tribal Bastar region. Both the leaders addressed the public meeting where Rajnath Singh acknowledged the progress made by Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh. Singh came to power in the state in 2003 by defeating the Congress. Polls in 2013 had witnessed a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The state is set to witness assembly election later this year. (ANI)