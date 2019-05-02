Entire Army is standing with BJP and PM Modi, claims Union Minister Rathore

[India], May 02 (ANI): Amidst controversy over BJP leaders invoking defence forces in elections speeches, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday claimed that the entire army is standing with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, the entire Army is standing with the BJP and Narendra Modi. They are not standing just for the sake of anything (aise hi to nhi khadi hui). I know what happens there," he said while talking to ANI here.

Rathore, a former Colonel in the Army, also mocked claims made by the Congress that its government had conducted six surgical strikes in the past.

"They should keep it with themselves. I was in the military so I am aware of what happened or what didn't happen," Rathore said while talking to ANI here. The Congress party on Thursday claimed that six surgical strikes were conducted during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's regime from 2004 to 2014. "Six surgical strikes were conducted during Manmohan Singh government. One was conducted on June 19, 2008 in Bhattal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, one from August 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam River Valley in Kel," Congress leader Rajiv Shukla told reporters at the AICC briefing. "One surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013 at Sawan Patra checkpost; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013 in Nazapir Sector; August 6, 2013 in Neelam Valley; and one on January 14, 2014," he added. (ANI)