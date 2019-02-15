Entire opposition stands with government in its actions: Congress on Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Asserting that no force can divide or break the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the entire opposition will stand with the government "in its actions" in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

"We are hurt. Every single Indian is hurt," said the Congress president while addressing a special press conference along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Condemning the attack on a CRPF convoy that took place on Thursday, Rahul said: "This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided. We will support our security forces and the government in its actions."

According to CRPF, 37 of its personnel have lost their lives and five injured in the terror attack. Addressing the media, Manmohan Singh said the Congress party will do all that is necessary to keep the nation united. "Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces. The Congress party extends full support with the families of our jawans. We give our complete support to the victims' families," said the former Prime Minister. The CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them. The bus, carrying 42 CRPF personnel, was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle. Soon after, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. After the dastardly act, India demanded that the UN should ban JeM and its chief Masood Azhar, who roams freely in Pakistan. In a statement, India's External Affairs Ministry said all UN member countries should support a proposal for proscribing Azhar as an international terrorist. (ANI)