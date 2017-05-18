Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, May 18, 2017 10:45 hrs
Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away at 61

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave died on Thursday. He was 60.


Dave has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. He was sworn in as a Minister of State with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change in 2016. 

He passed away at his official residence here. The exact time is not yet known. The incident came to light at around 7.30 a.m., when his staff tried to wake him up.

Dave's death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal. She said: "His body will be taken for embalming. And will be later taken to Indore."

He was born in Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his shock over the sudden death of Dave. He statedit as a personal loss.

President Pranab and several others also expressed their grief over Dave's death.

