Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave died on Thursday. He was 60.

Dave has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. He was sworn in as a Minister of State with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change in 2016.

He passed away at his official residence here. The exact time is not yet known. The incident came to light at around 7.30 a.m., when his staff tried to wake him up.

Dave's death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal. She said: "His body will be taken for embalming. And will be later taken to Indore."

He was born in Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his shock over the sudden death of Dave. He statedit as a personal loss.



I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

President Pranab and several others also expressed their grief over Dave's death.

Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wishers # PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji was the perfect definition of a gentleman & good human being. I'll forever miss his smiling character. May his soul RIP. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave Ji was a valued colleague outstanding MP dedicated to cause of environment & sustainable development.Condolences to family — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 18, 2017

Deeply shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Sh. Anil Madhav Dave ji. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) May 18, 2017