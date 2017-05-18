Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave died on Thursday. He was 60.
Dave's death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal. She said: "His body will be taken for embalming. And will be later taken to Indore."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his shock over the sudden death of Dave. He statedit as a personal loss.
I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017
Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017
President Pranab and several others also expressed their grief over Dave's death.
Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wishers # PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 18, 2017
Anil Madhav Dave ji was the perfect definition of a gentleman & good human being. I'll forever miss his smiling character. May his soul RIP.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2017
Anil Madhav Dave Ji was a valued colleague outstanding MP dedicated to cause of environment & sustainable development.Condolences to family— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 18, 2017
Deeply shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Sh. Anil Madhav Dave ji.— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) May 18, 2017
Extremely shocked and saddened by sudden demise of our colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave Ji @anilmdave . May his soul rest in peace.— HANSRAJ AHIR (@ahir_hansraj) May 18, 2017