Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Ambassadors of Israel, Mali, Belarus, Lao PDR, and Niger presented their credentials to President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday (January 10).

The envoys who presented their credentials were Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel, Sekou Kasse, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali, Andrei Rzheussky, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, Bounneme Chouanghom, Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Leko Ado, Ambassador of the Republic of Niger, said a press release from the President's Secretariat. (ANI)