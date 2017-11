[India], Nov.23 (ANI): Envoys of Sweden, Nigeria and the United States presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The envoys who presented their credentials were Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (Retired), High Commissioner of Nigeria and Kenneth Ian Juster, Ambassador of the United States. (ANI)