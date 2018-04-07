EPESO official, 1 other arrested in bribery case

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested AK Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of a Chennai-based Explosive, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organization (EPESO), and a private person, D. Sakthivel, in an alleged bribery case.

EPESO comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

A case was registered against the public servant, and Sakthivel, private person of AR & Co., Perambalur and a middleman of another private firm of Chennai.

It was alleged that the Yadav had demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from Sakthivel for issuance of license under the Explosive Act. Both the accused were intercepted by the CBI and were arrested. Searches were also conducted at 11 places in Chennai, Jaipur and Chandigarh, among others. (ANI)