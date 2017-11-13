EPS-OPS, Dhinakaran factions file written submission in 'two leaves' case

[India], Nov.13 (ANI): Both the factions of AIADMK, E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, on Monday filed a written submission in Election Commission in "two leaves" symbol case.

The faction, led by party leader TTV Dhinakaran, filed 111 page written submission and while the group led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam filed 82 page written submission.

Dhinakaran faction also asked for additional three-day time to submit some other document and submitted a request letter.

The Election Commission had earlier on Wednesday reserved order in the case and asked all parties to file written submissions by November 13. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission to decide on which of the two factions of the AIADMK should be allowed to use the symbol by November 10. Following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in December last year, a tug of war had broken out between the two factions. Both the factions approached the Commission and asked that the official party symbol be given to it.(ANI)