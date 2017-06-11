EPS-OPS merger committee dissolved

[India], June 11 (ANI): The committee formed to initiate merger talks between the O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palanisamy factions of the AIADMK Party has been dissolved.

"AIADMK OPS faction dissolves committee formed for merger talks with EPS faction," Panneerselvam's office said in a tweet.

The development comes days after AIADMK leader T.T.V Dinakaran reportedly met nearly 20 party MLAs in Chennai, which led to speculations that a third front is emerging within the AIADMK.

A seven-member committee was formed to hold negotiations between the two warring factions of AIADMK under Lok Sabha member R. Vaithilingam.

Panneerselvam had in more than one occasion demanded the resignation of V. K. Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party and a CBI monitored investigation to probe the 'mysterious' death of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa as a pre-condition for the merger. It was alleged from the EPS faction that Panneerselvam wanted the chief minister post, as a necessary condition for the merger. The AIADMK broke into two factions, following the death of Jayalalithaa. Panneerselvam was made the chief minister, however, in a sudden move he decide to step down from the post. He alleged that Sasikala camp had coerced him to resign from the post. (ANI)