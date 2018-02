[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday paid his tribute to the former Chief Minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai, on his death anniversary at Anna Samadhi, a memorial structure built on the Marina beach in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President MK Stalin also paid floral his tribute to the late DMK leader.

CN Annadurai, popularly called Anna, served as the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from 1967. (ANI)