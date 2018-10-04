Equifax, Manipal sign MoU to evangelize data science in India

[India], Oct 4 (NewsVoir): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Manipal ProLearn, the professional learning arm of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) and Equifax Inc., the global information solutions company to create industry-ready professionals specialized in data science and analytic skills for the Banking Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. All students enrolling in Data Science programs of Manipal ProLearn will benefit from this MoU.

Through this MoU, Manipal Global will enhance the learning experience for its students by updating their curriculum with case studies and other industry inputs. Equifax will hold regular webinars and classroom sessions to help train the students of Manipal Global about data analytics in the BFSI industry.

Also, Equifax India will continuously evaluate students of Manipal ProLearn for placement in their Analytics team. In the recent placement season, Equifax made four offers of employment to students of the PG Diploma program in Data Science. As one of the leaders in the analytics space, Equifax combines three aspects - robust data, analytics and advanced technology - to provide actionable insights for businesses. This enables the company to make sound decisions for customer acquisition, extending credit, mitigating fraud and managing portfolio risk better. This initiative will help the students to upskill themselves, gain specialized knowledge in the BFSI Analytics area and become more industry-ready. "Today, the largest requirement for data analytics professionals - about 40-45 percent - is from the BFSI sector," said Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO of Manipal Global Education Services. "This tie-up aims to bridge the gap between what is the actual requirement of the industry versus what is being taught to the potential students in the field of data science/data analytics. Equifax will equip ProLearn professionals in the banking segment with technical know how to manage analytics in the banking domain," added Ravi. "We are very excited with our industry-academia partnership with Manipal Global Education Services," said KM Nanaiah, Managing Director and Country Leader, India and MEA for Equifax. "Data sciences is an emerging field that has seen tremendous growth in demand for the relevant skills. Being a global leader in Data and Analytics, Equifax will offer recruitment platform and help molding the curriculum to industry's real life use cases and best practices thus providing an opportunity to budding data science professionals to build the required skillsets," added Nanaiah. (NewsVoir)