Erdogan re-elected as head of Turkey's ruling party

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on Sunday re-elected leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at a special party congress in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan was the only candidate for the position. He received 1,414 votes of the 1,470 eligible delegates.

Having left AKP for 998 days, Erdogan on May 3 rejoined the party he founded.

Before last month's referendum, the Turkish President was not allowed to be a member of any political party, due to the constitutional requirement for Presidents to be politically neutral.