Escaped LeT terrorist case accused sent on 5-day remand

[Jammu and Kashmir] [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A special court of National Investigation Agency here on Friday sent five accused on a five-day remand in relation with the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jutt from a hospital.

Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Tika Khan, Syed Tajamul Islam, Md Shafi Wani and Jan Md Ganai, all residents of Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir, were sent on remand pertaining to the LeT terrorist's escape from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

Two policemen -- head constable Mushtaq Ahmed and constable Babar Ahmed -- of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the incident of Jutt's escape.

The escaped terrorist is at present believed to be in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir.(ANI)