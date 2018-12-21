ESIC Hospital fire: 1-week-old succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to 11

New Delhi: A week-old girl, injured in Mumbai's Andheri hospital fire incident, succumbed to her injuries on Friday taking the death toll to 11.

The neonate suffered lung injuries after inhaling smoke during the fire. She was shifted to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment, however, due to complications, the baby later succumbed to her injuries.

The girl, along with her twin brother, was born on 13 December. The condition of her twin brother is said to be stable.

A massive fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar hospital on Monday. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze while a rescue van and 16 ambulances were also rushed to the spot for necessary assistance.

As many as 186 injured, including three firemen, were shifted to Cooper hospital, P. Thakrey Hospital (Trauma), Holy Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital from treatment. So far, 76 people have been discharged. As per the preliminary report, the building material lying at the ground floor of the hospital for renovation work caught fire on Monday afternoon, which led to the generation of smoke.