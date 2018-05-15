'Et tu Karnataka?', asks Omar Abdullah on Karnataka poll results





The National Conference leader took to twitter as the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared set to return to power in its only southern bastion.

As the vote count in the Karnataka Assembly polls showed the BJP crossing the half-way mark, the ruling Congress on Tuesday conceded defeat.

Energy Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar told the media here that the numbers indicated that his party was on the way out after five years in power.

: "Et tu, Karnataka?" former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarked on Tuesday as the Karnataka Assembly vote count showed the BJP crossing the half way mark.