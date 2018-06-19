EU Film Festival to travel to 11 Indian cities

[India] Jun 19(ANI): Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore inaugurated the European Union Film Festival at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said it is a big step towards deepening the relationship between India and the European Union.

He added, "This platform connects the people of both the countries emotionally, bringing joy and providing opportunities to experience different cultures."

Rathore said films not only served as a medium to tell stories, but also allowed people to meet and cultures to converse.

Slovakian Producer Katarina Krnacova, whose film 'Little Harbour' is the opening movie at the festival also attended the event. The festival aims at improving cultural ties between India and European countries, with the screening of 24 latest European movies from 23 European countries. The film festival will showcase some of the finest and most riveting films from Europe till 24th of June in Delhi. With a selection of 24 latest European films from 23 EU Member States, this years' film festival will traverse through 11 cities in India including New Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair, Pune, Puducherry, Kolkata, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Thrissur, Hyderabad and Goa from June 18 till August 31. Some of the films to be screened at the festival include - The Magic of Children from Austria, Labyrinthus from Belgium, Viktoria from Bulgaria and Cowboys from Croatia. This years' film festival, being organised by Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will brings some unusual stories for the world cinema enthusiasts. (ANI)