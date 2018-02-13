Eve teased Chhattisgarh girl's head shaved

[India], Feb.13 (ANI): A minor girl has had to suffer the ignominy of having her head half shaved and being excommunicated as an act of purification following an incident of eve teasing in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district.

This bizarre order was given by the panchayat on January 21.

Chhattisgarh Police has detained the accused, Arjun Yadav, and is on the lookout for community members who ordered and carried out the ritual.

The victim and her family work as daily wage labourers in the district.

According to the media reports, the accused belongs to a political party and was in a drunken state when he eve-teased the minor. A case has been registered under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Atrocities Act. (ANI)