Even CM Parrikar is afraid of Goa roads; says he fears accidents, doesn't travel by scooter

Panaji: While media reports have often projected Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar as a politician who moves around on a scooter, Parrikar said he no longer does so fearing an accident.

"People ask me whether I travel on a scooter. I tell them that I dont any more. My mind is filled with work related thoughts and if I ride my scooter while my mind is somewhere else, then I could meet with an accident," Parrikar told a gathering of BJP workers in Canacona on Saturday.

Driving home a point of safety at the gathering, Parrikar said that he now avoids riding or travelling pillion on a scooter. He added that the state government would be adopting various measures to reduce accidents on the roads of Goa and in the process bring down fatalities.

In the past, media reports have often cited that Parrikar was still riding a scooter in Panaji as he went about purchasing things from the local markets.