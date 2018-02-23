Even MLAs die, says MP Minister on farmer deaths

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The death of farmers in Madhya Pradesh has turned controversial with, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Gopal Bhargava saying on Friday said even MLAs don't live forever and that nobody has control over death.

"Even MLAs die. Businessmen die when they face losses, students die when they fail in their exams. Ten MLAs have died in the past four years, can death be controlled? Are MLAs immortal?" asked Bhargava.

He, however, said that he has "complete sympathy" for farmers who have lost their lives and for those still struggling with debt and poor crop yields.

Madhya Pradesh recently witnessed a farmers' stir over loan waivers, farm produce prices and other demands. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state also damaged crops this year. At least 984 villages were affected by it. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the farmers' will be compensated. (ANI)