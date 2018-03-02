Even phone call about daughter's death didn't deter this UP cop from performing his duty

(Image tweeted by @saharanpurpol)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh policeman Bhupendra Tomar was hailed for performing his duty despite call informing him about his daughter's death. The 57-year-old man saved a stranger's life while he was on his duty.
Bhupendra definitely is an example that humanity still exists in the world where people are busy shaping their own worlds.
The head constable who was on his usual duty on February 23 along with his team received a call about a man lying injured on the road with multiple stabs. While he immediately rushed to the spot, he received another phone call that informed him about the sudden death of his 27-year-old daughter.
However, the dedicated policeman despite being asked by his team to head home, took a strong decision to save the life of the stranger which only a few courageous men will choose.
It was only after Bhupendra took the critically injured man to the hospital and ensured his safe health, he rushed home to give himself time to grieve his daughter's demise.
"Leave the dead behind and save those alive is the credo that I follow. I don't think I have done anything exceptional," TOI quoted him saying.
Uttar Pradesh Police felicitated Bhupendra Tomar for his grit and commitment to duty. He was also felicitated by Saharanpur deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Sharad Sachan, and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur, Babloo Kumar. The Director-General of police, O P Singh, has promised his family of all help that they would need in this time of such grief.