Even phone call about daughter's death didn't deter this UP cop from performing his duty

"Leave the dead behind and save those alive is the credo that I follow. I don't think I have done anything exceptional," TOI quoted him saying.



Uttar Pradesh Police felicitated Bhupendra Tomar for his grit and commitment to duty. He was also felicitated by Saharanpur deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Sharad Sachan, and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur, Babloo Kumar. The Director-General of police, O P Singh, has promised his family of all help that they would need in this time of such grief.

However, the dedicated policeman despite being asked by his team to head home, took a strong decision to save the life of the stranger which only a few courageous men will choose.It was only after Bhupendra took the critically injured man to the hospital and ensured his safe health, he rushed home to give himself time to grieve his daughter's demise.