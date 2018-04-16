Evening drizzle on the cards for Delhi

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): An overcast sky in the otherwise scorching national capital may make for a light drizzle today evening.

As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi will be generally cloudy accompanied by light rain.

The minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius is expected to dip to 20 degree Celsius the next day. However, Tuesday forecast of the partly cloudy day will further dissipate to a completely clear sky by Wednesday.

Pre-monsoon weather has already set in the city, and the sporadic showers keep bringing short bursts of relief for Delhiites from the heat wave. (ANI)