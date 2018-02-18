Every caste, race is equal: Baba Ramdev

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, along with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, on Saturday advocated the equality of all castes.

Speaking at an event marking Shrigurukarshani Gopal's birth anniversary, they also said that everyone is human by birth and great with his/her karma.

"Every caste & race is equal, every caste & race is great..while announcing an important declaration today, President of Hindu Dharam Acharya Mahasabha HH @AvdheshanandG and @yogrishiramdev Ji further said that everyone is human by birth and great with his/her karma (deeds) @ANI," Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri also took to Twitter, saying that our culture has been a promoter of all unity, equality, co-existence, and world brotherhood. "Shrigurukarshani Gopal's birth anniversary is an event of nationalism, national prosperity, and the upliftment of the nation's consciousness. Castes are India's treasure, therefore, all castes are equal and great. Our culture has since ages been a promoter of unity, equality, co-existence, and world brotherhood," the tweet read. The event was held in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. (ANI)