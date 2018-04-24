Every drop of water should be conserved: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): At a time when Madhya Pradesh is battling severe drought-like conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said every drop of water should be conserved.

"Think about what you can do for water conservation in the villages. Every drop of water should be conserved. India's development must take place beginning from its villages, and that once India's villages transform for the better, India will change too," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally at Rampur village in Mandla district on National Panchayati Day.

His comments come at a time when many rivers in Madhya Pradesh have gone dry and many have shrunk after which people in more than half of the state are not getting daily water supply.

Currently, 132 tehsils in 18 districts have been declared drought-hit.

On April 21, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP kicked up a stir after describing the conditions as "no big deal"

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, also said people of villages have shown trust in his government and they were committed to fulfilling their wishes.

"When it comes to rural development, budgets are important. But, there is a shift in the discourse in last few years. People are now talking about the need to ensure that money allocated for a project is utilised and it is done in a transparent manner," Prime Minister Modi noted.

Prime Minister Modi also urged villagers and panchayat members to focus on accounts and insurance coverage.

"As public representatives working across the villages, I appeal to you to focus on Jan Dhan, Van Dhan, Gobar Dhan. Ensure that people have Jan Dhan accounts and insurance coverage under the government schemes," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the steps taken to strengthen anti-rape laws.

"The recent steps taken by the government will be beneficial in furthering the safety of women by amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Prime Minister Modi stated.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that Rs 120 crore would be used to develop the LPG plant in Mandla district, thereby providing the availability of gas cylinders in all surrounding areas as well as employment opportunities for the people living there.

Following his speech, Prime Minister Modi felicitated sarpanches of villages which have achieved 100 per cent smokeless kitchens, vaccination under Mission Indradhanush, and wholesome electrification under Saubhagya Scheme.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri and launch a local government directory. He even interacted with district collectors of certain districts of the state. (ANI)