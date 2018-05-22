Every govt should protect people, constitution: Archbishop Couto

[India], May 22 (ANI): Reacting to the furor over his letter, the Archbishop of the Delhi Archdiocese, Anil Joseph Couto, on Tuesday said that every government should protect the country's people and the constitution.

"We pray for our own renewal and that of country. Keeping in mind all that is happening in our country we said that we look forward to next election and next government. Every government should protect people and the constitution," the Archbishop told ANI.

The Prelate through a letter called upon the churches of the capital to start a year-long prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections, which raked up a controversy.

However, Archbishop Couto clarified that "What else will I talk? Elections and government concern us. We have to have such government that cares for the freedom of people, their rights and welfare. I cannot say that we should be completely apart from the government". The Archbishop reiterated that, "I am not meddling in partisan politics. We are just praying that the Nation should always walk in the right direction. With responsibilities I have said so and we should pray." Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India is one of those countries where minorities are safe and no one is allowed to discriminate anyone on the basis of caste and religion. Archbishop Anil Couto, had released a circular to the Delhi churches on May 8, urging the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake. The Archdiocese maintains that the Archbishop's circular is just an invitation for prayers and is not against the government or the Prime Minister. "As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Heart," the letter read. "I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation. Moreover, I earnestly request that we organize an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation," the letter added. (ANI)