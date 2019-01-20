Every Opposition leader wants to become PM : Sambit Patra

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): A day after major regional satraps showcased their collective strength at the Trinamool Congress-led mega rally in Kolkata, BJP has dubbed the "grand alliance" as a coalition of "dealers" each of whom harboured the ambition of becoming Prime Minister.

"They have turned the chair of Prime Ministership into a bench, all of them want to sit on. Mamata Banerjee wants to sit on one end and Mayawati wants to occupy the other end while Mulayam Singh Yadav also wants a seat and so on," Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, told reporters at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"These people who never wanted to see each other are now sharing a dais. They have constructed a dais of confusion and are shouting from its rooftop," Patra said. He said that the battleground has been set for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and it will be a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the corrupt leaders. "It is a battle between confusion and clarity. BJP has leadership and policy while the opposition lacks both. The 2019 elections will be elections between the leader versus the dealers," Patra said. "All those who have resorted to corruption are coming together allegedly in a bid to save their necks. Akhilesh Yadav allied with Mayawati when Enforcement Directorate tightened its noose. Similarly Mayawati is involved in disproportionate assets case and both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail," Patra said. The BJP leader also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for joining forces with oppositions in his attempt to oust BJP from power in the upcoming polls. "Arvind Kejriwal used to refer to all these leaders as thieves but is now aligned with them. He doesn't care about the country but is attempting to fulfill his own ambition of becoming Prime Minister," Patra said. (ANI)