Every state received funds for development except Andhra: Naidu

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hit out at the Centre for its failure to grant special category status to the state while saying that every other state received funds for development except Andhra.

Naidu also questioned the Centre if they were not eligible for development?

"The centre promised special funds to backward districts on the lines of Bundelkhand, but they gave only 350 crores per year. Those funds too were taken back after crediting our account and hurting our self-respect," Naidu said while addressing a gathering at TDP's 'Fight against Betrayal and Collusion Politics' - public meeting here.

"The development should also reach Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said. "Bullet trains were given for Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Rs. 30-40 thousand crores for Bengaluru and Mumbai suburban trains and more funds for Gujarat. But nothing for Andhra. I am questioning the centre if we are we not eligible for development?," Naidu stated. The TDP today organised a grand public meeting in Tirupati to protest against the Centre's over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been done to Andhra. (ANI)