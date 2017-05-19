Everything is going very well in Modi government, says CTA President

[India], May 19 (ANI) : The President of Central Tibetan Administration on Thursday extolled the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for its bold steps to improve the economy and burnish India's global image.

"With the completion of three years in the government it looks that from every angle from economic point of view or from foreign policy point of view which is a special interest to us everything is going very well," said Lobsang Sangay, the Tibetan government-in-exile, officially called the CTA.

Sangay also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being kind and helpful towards exile Tibetans. "We would like to wish Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji a very successful tenure because the government of India and the people of India have been the most generous and most supportive of the Tibetan cause and Tibetan people for all these years," said Sangay. "I had the privilege of attending the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi ji in 2014 and the three years of PM Modi are very successful," Sangay told ANI. Expressing his views on the India-China relations during Modi's regime, Sangay said, "India and China are two of the largest populated countries and two of the largest countries in Asia so you know given the complexity there will be ups and downs but that's the way the countries and the governments have the relationships." (ANI)