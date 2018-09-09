Everything you need to know about Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: The Congress party has called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday to protest against the sky rocketing prices of petrol and diesel across the country. The party stated that the steady increase in fuel prices and excise duties on them are the concerns, also, accused the ruling BJP government of fleecing the common man.

An immediate reduction of central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, as well as bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST are the top three demands made by the Opposition.

Political parties pledging their support

Bharat bandh has the backing of DMK (Tamil Nadu), NCP, Samajwadi Party, RJD (Karnataka), JD(S), while, NGO's are also invited to participate in the bandh.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress said that the party accepts the demands made by the Opposition, but was against the shutdown and the government would take all measures to maintain the public utility services on Monday.

Time

The bandh will be observed on Monday between 9 am and 3 pm. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the timing of the bandh is such that 'the common person is not inconvenienced'.

The state government also issued a directive to state government employees that no casual leave will be granted on Monday.

The Goa Congress unit has also said that it would not participate in the bandh so as to not cause inconvenience to people ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi. Muslim League in flood-ravaged Kerala has also decided to stay away from bandh.

Educational institutions in these places have declared a holiday

Schools in Odisha will be shut on Monday, as per the directive issued by the state government. In Karnataka, buses and other transportation services are likely to be hit. For this reason, various educational institutions have declared a holiday tomorrow. Taxi associations, Ola, Uber and other transport associations have also extended their support to protest against the spiraling fuel prices.

Bharat bandh at these locations

The bharat bandh will be observed in several states like Maharashtra, Bihar Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, where regional opposition parties have pledged their support.