EVM hack show was Sibal's conspiracy : BJP leader

New Delhi: Reacting to the recent event organised in London where a self-proclaimed hacker Syed Shuja claimed that EVMs can be tampered with, BJP leader N Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday said that that the whole episode is a ploy of Congress party leader Kapil Sibal.

“We believe Syed Shuja, Kapil Sibal and Ashish Ray had conspired to defame BJP, Indian democracy and BJP leader Kishan Reddy,” said Rao.

“We requested Telangana DGP that a criminal case be made against them and they be arrested. He assured us that action will be taken,” he added.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case to investigate the claim made by Shuja that EVMs can be tampered with, as a political row erupted over the issue.