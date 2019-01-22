EVM hacking row: Syed Shuja has ISI link, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that 'cybersecurity researcher' Syed Shuja has links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Shuja, yesterday claimed that he was a part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), which designed and developed the EVMs and claimed that the 2014 general elections in India were rigged.

“The whole episode must be enquired and to find out whether Shuja have links with ISI. The Whole drama is organised by Congress,” said Giriraj Singh.

“Hacker Shuja addresses a press conference in England via video conferencing from America. In the press conference big leaders of Congress were also present,” said Singh. Taking on the Gandhi family (Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) he said that the Gandhi family will destroy the country. “The Gandhi family will destroy the democracy and will destroy the culture of the country,” said Giriraj Singh. On the other hand the Foreign Press Association (FPA) has dissociated itself from the claims made by Shuja regarding the hacking of EVMs during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to the Delhi Police on Tuesday requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Shuja in London on the possibility to tamper EVMs used by the poll body.(ANI)