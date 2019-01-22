EVM hacking row: Syed Shuja was never employed with us, claims ECIL

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) on Tuesday said that Cyber expert Syed Shuja has neither been on the rolls of ECIL nor has been in any way associated with the design and deployment of the EVMs.

Shuja, yesterday claimed that he was a part of the team at ECIL, which designed and developed the EVMs and claimed that the 2014 general elections in India were rigged.

“On self-styled US-based Cyber Expert Syed Shuja claiming that he worked in ECIL between 2009-14, it is certified from records that has neither been on rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in design and deployment of EVMs” read press release from ECIL.

On the complaint of Election Commission of India (ECI) the Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The ECI wrote to the Delhi Police on Tuesday requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Syed Shuja in London on the possibility to tamper EVMs used by the poll body. “Delhi Police has received a complaint from the ECI. The legal action is being taken under Section 505 of IPC. Further investigation shall be conducted as per law,” said Delhi Police in a statement. Shuja, had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how EVMs used in elections could be tampered. At the event held at London, Shuja reportedly demonstrated how EVMs can be tampered with.The EC, however, clarified that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures". (ANI)