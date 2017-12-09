EVM-tampering allegation indicates Congress defeat in Gujarat polls: Jaitley

[India], December 9 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that the Congress' statements on tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections are an indication of the party's defeat.

"These are just baseless statements. When statements of these kinds are given, I can't help but say that these are preparation of upcoming defeat," Jaitley said while reacting on Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complaints of bluetooth connection in the EVM in Porbandar.

He assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have landslide victory in the polls. "First phase of polling has ended, we are extremely grateful to the Election Commission (EC), the officials and voters for peaceful and successful completion of voting. I am sure, as per the reports coming, the BJP is going to register a landslide victory," he told ANI. According to reports, Modhwadia from Porbandar today filed a complaint with the EC and claimed that the EVMs which were used in the first phase of Gujarat elections were connected to a Bluetooth device. Modhwadia also alleged that Porbandar's Sharda Mandir booth number 145, 146 and 147 voting machines were connected to other devices through Bluetooth. The first phase of polling took place today and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent. The second-phase of voting is slated on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)