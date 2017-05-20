EVM tampering row: Arvind Kejriwal lays blame on EC, claims 'you never provided machines'

New Delhi: Responding to a press conference held by the Election Commission on Saturday afternoon where the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi mentioned that the poll body didn’t receive credible material information on EVM tampering from complainants, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and attacked the Election Commission once again. “Sir, u never provided the machines,” wrote the Delhi chief minister in his tweets, minutes after the press conference got over.

Zaidi in his press conference had clarified that all future elections will be held on a paper trail. “Some doubts have been raised on functionality of the EVM, from time to time, and from some quarters. The EC has decided to conduct all elections with EVM on paper trail,” he said Nasim Zaidi while adding that, “Manipulation of EVMs at manufacturing stage is totally ruled out due to stringent security measures taken.”

Talking about the complaints received by the Election Commission Zaidi was quoted by ANI saying, “complaints came after elections in 5 states, but we did not receive credible material information on EVM tampering from complainants.” He added that manipulation of EVM machines cannot be done. “Manipulation of EVMs at manufacturing stage is totally ruled out due to stringent security measures taken. Trojan Horse (a key press sequence) can’t be inserted into EVMs since chip on EVM is one-time programmable&doesn’t have a Wi-fi chip,” Zaidi said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party had conducted a press conference where the senior party leader Sanjay Singh attacked the Election Commission for allegedly ‘backing-out’ from organising an Election Commission of India hackathon. “Earlier, Election Commission itself said that it will organise a hackathon, why it is backing out now?” Sanjay Singh asked.