Ex-AP chief secy fired for 'anti-govt' content on social media

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sacked former state chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao from the post of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairperson, for allegedly castigating the state government on social media.

Rao had retired in January 2016 and was later appointed to head the state-run body that has a budget of over 170 crore rupees and look after the concerns of the poor Brahmins in the state.

According to reports, Rao shared certain posts written by others against Naidu and the ruling Telugu Desam Party on his Facebook page.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in the recent past had been receiving several complaints against Rao accusing him of hobnobbing with the opposition YSR Congress party. The accusations were that the benefits of various welfare schemes being implemented by the corporation which was headed by Rao were not reaching the right people, and that despite of being the first of its kind organisation for Brahmins, the TDP was not enthralling enough political mileage because of Rao. (ANI)