Ex-'Bhabhi Ji', Shilpa Shinde wins Big Boss 11

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Indian television much loved 'Bhabhi Ji', Shilpa Shinde on Sunday took home the trophy of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11.

Shilpa took home Rs 44 lakh and the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

The host of the show Salman Khan was joined by 'PadMan' Akshay Kumar for the finale, which concluded tonight after entertaining the viewers for three long months.

In the last leg of the show, four finalists were in the hot seat- Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, out of which Puneesh was the first finalist to be eliminated.

Later Akshay Kumar evicted Vikas Gupta, following which the show all came down to Hina Khan and Shlipa Shinde. The ex-contestant of the show also contributed to make the grand finale a blockbuster one, with their entertaining performances. Having gained a huge fan following form her pervious comedy show "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", Shilpa was considered to be one of the strong contestants of the Big Boss house. Shilpa and Vikas Gupta's legendary fights and her culinary skills helped her make friends on the show and garb attention of the viewers. (ANI)