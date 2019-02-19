Ex-Bihar CMs cannot hold bungalows for lifetime: Patna HC

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): In a fresh turn of developments, the Patna High Court on Tuesday ordered that all former Chief Ministers of Bihar will have to vacate the government bungalows allotted to them for the lifetime.

The judicature issued this notice after taking suo-motu cognisance of a provision that allows former chief ministers to occupy their official bungalows for life.

Speaking to ANI, Lalit Kishore, Advocate General, Bihar said, " Earlier there was a provision in Uttar Pradesh of accommodating former state CM but supreme court intervened and rejected it. On the basis of that judgement of the Supreme Court, Patna high court also rejected it."

"In 2010, an amendment was made in Bihar in which there was security act which has now been rejected and has said that it is out of the constitution. It depends of the state and what decision they will take after reading this judgement," he added. The court on February 11 had reserved the order on the issue. The decision from the Court came on a PIL was filed by Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the state over the matter of allocation of bungalows to former Chief Ministers. Last week, the High Court rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate his official accommodation. The bungalow was allocated to Tejashwi in 2015 on his appointment as the deputy chief minister in the Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the house even after RJD broke the alliance with Kumar's Janata Dal (United). In October last year, the Patna High Court rejected Tejashwi's appeal against the Bihar government's plea to evict him from his official residence at 5, Deshratna Marg. Thereafter in November, Tejashwi had filed a fresh appeal challenging the high court's judgment. The bungalow was reassigned to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after RJD formed the coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)