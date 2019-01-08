Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt won't contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls, announces break from politics

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former Congress MP Priya Dutt on Monday announced that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Asserting that her political commitments took a toll on many aspects of her life, Dutt said, "I will not be contesting 2019 general elections. These past years have been exciting and enlightening for me. However, I struggled to keep a balance between my personal and political life. While I did my best and managed, it took a toll on many aspects of my life."

"As a Member of Parliament, I did my best to serve my constituents and sincerely represented their interests in the Parliament. I do not believe that contesting an election is the only way to serve the people. I have seen the selfless service of many people who effectively make a difference in society, and I want to do likewise," read a press statement issued by her, announcing a break from active politics.

She had entered electoral politics in 2005 and has been contesting from the North Central Mumbai Parliamentary constituency. She had fought three general assembly elections, the last one being in 2014. (ANI)